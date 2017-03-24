MAYHEM Begin Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII Tour Tonight

Norwegian black metal icons Mayhem today kick off their Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour. Set to commence in Karlstad, Sweden and run through April 16th in Munich, Germany, the band's latest trek includes stops at the Vienna Metal Meeting and Dark Easter Metal Meeting. Support is provided by Dragged Into Sunlight on select shows. See all confirmed dates below.



Mayhem is commemorating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with a worldwide live takeover performing the monumental record in its entirety. The band's latest live incursion follows their critically-lauded Purgatorium Americæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour with support from Black Anvil and Inquisition.

Dates:

March

24 – Karlstad, Sweden – Nojesfabriken

25 – Stockholm, Sweden – En Arena

26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

27 – Aarhus, Denmark – Train

28 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

29 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

30 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy

31 – Dublin, UK – Academy

April

1 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

3 – Savigny-le-Temple, France – L’Empreint

4 – Lyon, France – CCO

5 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

6 – Milan, Italy – Live Club

7 – Nova Gorica, Slovenia – Mostovna

8 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

9 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Club

10 – Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine

11 – Sofia, Belgium – Mixtape 5

12 – Brasov, Romania – Club Rockstadt

13 – Athens, Greece – Fuzz Club

15 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert

16 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

Mayhem recently self-released De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive. Captured live in Norrköping, Sweden in 2015 during the band's headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival, the show marked Mayhem's first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full. De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alivewas recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production, and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The offering is available now on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered), as well as digitally.