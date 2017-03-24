MAYHEM Begin Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII Tour Tonight
March 24, 2017, 34 minutes ago
Norwegian black metal icons Mayhem today kick off their Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour. Set to commence in Karlstad, Sweden and run through April 16th in Munich, Germany, the band's latest trek includes stops at the Vienna Metal Meeting and Dark Easter Metal Meeting. Support is provided by Dragged Into Sunlight on select shows. See all confirmed dates below.
Mayhem is commemorating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with a worldwide live takeover performing the monumental record in its entirety. The band's latest live incursion follows their critically-lauded Purgatorium Americæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour with support from Black Anvil and Inquisition.
Dates:
March
24 – Karlstad, Sweden – Nojesfabriken
25 – Stockholm, Sweden – En Arena
26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
27 – Aarhus, Denmark – Train
28 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
29 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
30 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy
31 – Dublin, UK – Academy
April
1 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
3 – Savigny-le-Temple, France – L’Empreint
4 – Lyon, France – CCO
5 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
6 – Milan, Italy – Live Club
7 – Nova Gorica, Slovenia – Mostovna
8 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
9 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Club
10 – Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine
11 – Sofia, Belgium – Mixtape 5
12 – Brasov, Romania – Club Rockstadt
13 – Athens, Greece – Fuzz Club
15 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert
16 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
Mayhem recently self-released De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive. Captured live in Norrköping, Sweden in 2015 during the band's headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival, the show marked Mayhem's first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full. De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alivewas recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production, and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The offering is available now on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered), as well as digitally.