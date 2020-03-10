MAYHEM Drummer HELLHAMMER To Miss Decibel Magazine Tour Due To Severe Shoulder Infection

Mayhem drummer, Hellhammer, will be unable to perform on the upcoming Decibel Magazine Tour, launching on March 13 in Denver, CO.

A message states: "Due to a severe shoulder infection caused by osteoarthritis that has plagued Hellhammer for quite some time now, he will unfortunately not be able to perform on the upcoming North America tour. He has been working with a physiotherapist for the last couple of months in the hopes that he would be fully healed before the tour, but has ultimately been ordered to rest for some more weeks.

"Filling in for Hellhammer will be Tony Laureano, who has a prestigious track record as a session and drummer for a number of other bands such as Dimmu Borgir, Nile, Angelcorpse, Malevolent Creation, God Dethroned, Acheron, Belphegor, 1349, Brujeria, etc."

Hellhammer comments: “See y'all next time!”

(Photo - Ester Segarra)