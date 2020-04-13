MAYHEM Guitarist TELOCH – “We’re About $75,000 In Debt Right Now”

Speaking to Riff Magazine, Mayhem guitarist Teloch revealed the struggles the Norwegian black metal legends are going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re about $75,000 in debt right now,” Teloch said. “We had tons of merchandise for the tour, which we’re trying to get rid of through our web store. People are buying, but there’s still tons left.”

Looking for alternatives to income, Teloch relayed, “It’s not the best time for us. … We have to start looking for plan ‘B.’ We have some material lying around we could use, like cover songs for instance. It could be the time, because we actually have enough material recorded for a covers album. There are some interesting choices that might piss off some people. We haven’t really talked about it yet. It’s a discussion we need to have very soon.”

The Decibel Magazine Tour - featuring Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper and Idle Hands - was cancelled.

Organizers state: "In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states and cities on the Decibel Magazine Tour routing have announced bans on gatherings in excess of 250 or 500 people (with many more expected to do the same in the coming days). As a result, we have been forced to cancel the Decibel Magazine Tour. Though it pains us to see so many plans disrupted as a result, we must remain committed to ensuring the safety of the bands, their crew, venue staff and, of course, the fans during this time.

"For ticket refunds, please inquire at point of purchase. Thanks for your understanding and support of Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper, Idle Hands and Decibel."

(Photo - Ester Segarra)