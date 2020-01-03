MAYHEM - Limited Edition De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas 25th Anniversary Box Set Due In April

On April 24, the timeless release of Mayhem's De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas will be honoured with the release of a 25th Anniversary box set, including the original album remastered, 4 bonus vinyl and a 96-page booklet. The box set of this iconic album is done with the help and support by long time Mayhem friend Finn Håkon Rødland.

Order before February 20 (no orders accepted after this date).

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas 25th Anniversary Box Set - DMDS XXV: In Memory Of Euronymous 22.03.1968 - 10.08.93 contains:

- Original album De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, remasterered from the original DAT tapes

- A 96-page book

- 4 x bonus vinyls

Bonus Vinyl 1

Rehearsal Oslo: Skippergata, February 10th, 1992

Side A

"Buried By Time And Dust"

"Cursed In Eternity"

"Materialized In Stone"

"Life Eternal"

Side B - Etching

Bonus Vinyl 2

Studio Rehearsal Oslo: Møllergata, May 16Th, 1992

Side A

"Funeral Fog"

"Freezing Moon"

"Pagan Fears"

"Buried In Time"

Side B

"Life Eternal"

"Buried By Time And Dust"

"Cursed In Eternity"

"De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas"

Bonus Vinyl 3

Instrumental Rough Mix: Grieghallen, Bergen June 22Nd-29Th,1992

Side A

"Buried By Time And Dust"

"Pagan Fears"

"Freezing Moon"

"Funeral Fog"

Side B

"Life Eternal"

"From The Dark Past"

"Cursed In Eternity"

"De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas"

Bonus Vinyl 4

Vocal Session, Grieghallen,Bergen April 30Th- May 2Nd 1993

Side A

"Cursed In Eternity"

"Pagan Fears"

"Freezing Moon"

Side B

"Funeral Fog"

"Life Eternal"

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas is often considered to be the most important black metal album of all time. The legendary Pytten can be quoted on saying, “it was the next big thing after Grieg”, and we couldn’t agree more. The album was released on Euronymous' label, Deathlike Silence Productions, May 24th 1994, marked as Anti-Mosh 006.

The iconic album has been remastered for vinyl from the original DAT tapes by Solslottet Studio, with guidance from Pytten himself and approved by Hellhammer. The cover art and packaging will for the first time be presented as Hellhammer originally envisioned it back in 93/94, including also the lyric scroll booklet. Also included are four additional vinyls with stunning artwork consisting of two different rehearsal sessions in Oslo from February and May 1992, taken directly from tapes Euronymous made, the instrumental rough mix from Grieghallen June 1992, and the rough mix with vocals from the tape Attila got after the vocal recordings in April/May 1993.

The box set will include a 96-page book with a series of in depth interviews casting Light and Darkness on the recording process and the glory days of Mayhem making history in the early 90’s, such as Pytten, Hellhammer, Attila, Necrobutcher, Nocturno Culto of Darkthrone, Bård "Faust” Eithun of Emperor, Shagrath of Dimmu Borgir, Dr. Best of Mysticum, Steinar “Sverd” Johnsen of Mortem/Arcturus, Erik Danielsson of Watain, Tore Bratseth of Old Funeral, Ivar and Grutle of Enslaved, HBM Majesty of Mare/Vemod/Dark Sonority, Nergal of Behemoth, Silenoz of Dimmu Borgir and Jørgen Lid Widing (lyric scrolls). Liner notes by Finn Håkon Rødland, Metalion, Iver Sandøy of Solslottet studio, and Maniac.

The book will include the original handwritten lyrics by Dead and Snorre, plus never before seen photos from the DMDS photo session, presented here for the very first time. The book will also give detailed insight into the classic cover art of Nidarosdomen.

The Box Set DMDS XXV is now up for pre-order and will be released in April. The box set will be printed one time exclusively for the number of pre-orders only. The pre-order sales will close February 20.