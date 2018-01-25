MAYHEM Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

At Germany's Wacken Open Air 2017, Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem played a special set, focusing on their very first album, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. Professionally filmed footage of the band's complete performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Funeral Fog"

"Freezing Moon"

"Cursed In Eternity"

"Pagan Fears"

"Life Eternal"

"From The Dark Past"

"Buried By Time And Dust"

"De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas"