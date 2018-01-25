MAYHEM Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
January 25, 2018, 2 hours ago
At Germany's Wacken Open Air 2017, Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem played a special set, focusing on their very first album, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. Professionally filmed footage of the band's complete performance can be seen below.
Setlist:
Intro
"Funeral Fog"
"Freezing Moon"
"Cursed In Eternity"
"Pagan Fears"
"Life Eternal"
"From The Dark Past"
"Buried By Time And Dust"
"De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas"