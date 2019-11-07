MAYHEM Premier Music Video For New Single "Falsified And Hated"

True Norwegian black metal legends, Mayhem, have released a video for the single "Falsified And Hated", featured on their sixth studio album, Daemon, out now digitally, and available physically tomorrow (Friday, November 8) via Century Media.

Teloch comments: "This is the first official music video we have released, so indeed some thought went into this. Instead of having us filmed at some dodgy location with instruments not even plugged in, we did something different, in the true tradition of the band. We hired Johan Bååth (Watain etc) as a director and we also were lucky enough to get the infamous Swedish graffiti Artist Ziggy Jonas Rasmusson to do his ritualistic paintings for the video."

Producer Tore Stjerna states: "It's a very strong track with tons of energy. It also stands out in an interesting way with its hints towards industrial music. The insanity of this roller-coaster ride of a song marries beautifully with the twisted art featured in the video."

This is what director Johan Bååth has to say about this work of art: “When I was asked to do the very first Mayhem music video, I thought I really had to do something more than just a plain black metal video, I wanted to take it one step further and do something different but stay true to the genre and of course Mayhem’s iconic legacy as a band. I thought of the artist Ziggy Jonas Rasmusson and his ritualistic paintings and I asked him if he wanted to participate. Together we came up with this idea of a ritualistic painted pentagon-shaped room, completely surrounded by five painted walls, facing a centered pentagram-painting with Ziggy's ”hex-text” signs and symbols all over, each of the five point corners symbolizing human expiration.

"In the middle we see an organic neoplasm tumor-like shaped form, all muddy and dirty with wooden branches ensnared around it. The surreal and scary-looking outgrowth is almost breathing with dark energy, attached to several plastic tubes connected to five cloaked characters symbolizing the five members of Mayhem. They're completely occupied with different ritual tasks destroying all humanity and contributing matter and dark energy to the demon creation in the middle.”

Deamon will be available in the following formats tomorrow, and can be pre-ordered here.

- Limited Deluxe LP Boxset (various colors)

- Limited CD Mediabook in Slipcase

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Limited Gatefold LP (various colors)

Daemon tracklisting:

"The Dying False King"

"Agenda Ignis"

"Bad Blood "

"Malum"

"Falsified And Hated"

"Aeon Daemonium"

"Worthless Abomination Destroyed"

"Daemon Spawn"

"Of Worms And Ruins"

"Invoke The Oath"

"Of Worms And Ruins" lyric video:

“Worthless Abominations Destroyed”:

However, as a special treat for fans, there will also be a Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box set available featuring alternate cover artwork and a few special bonus songs on a separate one-sided LP, as well as some extra items for die-hard fans.

Here are all the details of the Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box Set for Daemon, which comes in a noble box with linen optic and golden silk-screen print featuring the alternate artwork.

Tracklisting:

Gatefold LP (colored /w 12 page booklet):

"The Dying False King

"Agenda Ignis

"Bad Blood

"Malum

"Falsified and Hated

"Aeon Daemonium

"Worthless Abominations Destroyed

"Daemon Spawn

"Of Worms and Ruins

"Invoke the Oath

Bonus LP (in separate sleeve & with an etched D-side):

"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)

"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)

"Evil Dead" (Death Cover)*

"The Truth" (Death Strike Cover)*

"Disgusting Semla" (Morbid Cover)*

(*) only available within the Ltd. Deluxe LP Box Set

CD (in mini gatefold sleeve):

"The Dying False King"

"Agenda Ignis"

"Bad Blood"

"Malum"

"Falsified and Hated"

"Aeon Daemonium"

"Worthless Abominations Destroyed"

"Daemon Spawn"

"Of Worms and Ruins"

"Invoke the Oath"

"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)

"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)

The Box Set also contains the following items:

- two red candles with exclusive Mayhem print

- a metallic sigil pin

- three noble art prints

- a 90 x 60 poster of the original cover artwork

The box is strictly limited to 2,500 copies worldwide, split into five different colors of 500 units each.

Beside the LP Box Set there will also be a Ltd. CD Mediabook in a noble slipcase featuring a similar alternate artwork, which also contains the two original bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

"The Dying False King"

"Agenda Ignis"

"Bad Blood"

"Malum"

"Falsified and Hated"

"Aeon Daemonium"

"Worthless Abominations Destroyed"

"Daemon Spawn"

"Of Worms and Ruins"

"Invoke the Oath"

"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)

"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)





Tour dates:

November

7 - Lyon, France - CCD

8 - Toulouse, France – Le Metronum

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Madrid

12 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

13 - Génova, Switzerland - PTR

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest

19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM

20 - Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame

21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle

23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

Lineup:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)