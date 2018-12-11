MAYHEM - Remixed Grand Declaration Of War Album Streaming In It's Entirety

Peaceville recently issued the long awaited remix of Mayhem's cult classic, Grand Declaration Of War. The release can be ordered in various formats at this location, and a full album audio stream can be found below.

Completely reworked from the original master tapes by producer Jaime Gomez at Orgone Studios (Solstafir, Paradise Lost, Primordial, Ghost, Ulver, etc), this experimental black metal milestone sounds like you never heard it before.

Tracklisting:

"A Grand Declaration Of War"

"In The Lies Where Upon You Lay"

"A Time To Die"

"View From Nihil, Pt. 1"

"View From Nihil, Pt. 2"

"A Bloodsword And A Colder Sun, Pt. 1"

"A Bloodsword And A Colder Sun, Pt. 2"

"Crystalized Pain In Deconstruction"

"Completion In Science Of Agony, Pt. 1"

"To Daimonion"

"Untitled I"

"Completion In Science Of Agony, Pt. 2"

Album stream:

In other news, on December 14th, Mayhem are releasing a unique box, containing not only both LP versions of Grand Declaration Of War, but also the 12" LP's of Chimera (2004) and Ordo ad Chao (2007), the 10" EP of Wolf's Liar Abyss (1997), and two 10" EP's containing never released bonus tracks all bound together in a very special leather box.

Watch an unboxing video below, and order here.