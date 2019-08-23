MAYHEM Reveal Cover Art And Bonus Content For Limited Box Set Edition Of New Album, Daemon

True Norwegian black metal legends, Mayhem will release their sixth studio album, entitled Daemon, on October 25. Last week they revealed the cover and tracklisting for the standard version of the album, which you can see below.

Daemon tracklisting:

"The Dying False King"

"Agenda Ignis"

"Bad Blood "

"Malum"

"Falsified And Hated"

"Aeon Daemonium"

"Worthless Abomination Destroyed"

"Daemon Spawn"

"Of Worms And Ruins"

"Invoke The Oath"

However, as a special treat for fans, there will also be a Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box set available featuring alternate cover artwork and a few special bonus songs on a separate one-sided LP, as well as some extra items for die-hard fans.

Here are all the details of the Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box Set for Daemon, which comes in a noble box with linen optic and golden silk-screen print featuring the alternate artwork.

Tracklisting:

Gatefold LP (colored /w 12 page booklet):

Bonus LP (in separate sleeve & with an etched D-side):

"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)

"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)

"Evil Dead" (Death Cover)*

"The Truth" (Death Strike Cover)*

"Disgusting Semla" (Morbid Cover)*

(*) only available within the Ltd. Deluxe LP Box Set

CD (in mini gatefold sleeve):

"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)

"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)

The Box Set also contains the following items:

- two red candles with exclusive Mayhem print

- a metallic sigil pin

- three noble art prints

- a 90 x 60 poster of the original cover artwork

The box is strictly limited to 2,500 copies worldwide, split into five different colors of 500 units each.

Beside the LP Box Set there will also be a Ltd. CD Mediabook in a noble slipcase featuring a similar alternate artwork, which also contains the two original bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

Lineup:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar