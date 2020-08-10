MAYHEM Reveal Rescheduled Dates For Northern Ritual Tour MMXXI With MORTIIS
Mayhem have announced the rescheduled dates for their Northern Ritual Tour MMXXI with Mortiis.
The band comments: "It is unfortunate yet neither surprising nor avoidable that the European tour that was to take place this fall will have to be postponed. These are uncertain times, to say the least, yet everyone is doing everything they can to get Mayhem back on the road. The 2020 tour is hereby moved to February/March of 2021, and we sincerely hope that this will be sufficient. Time will tell!"
Previously purchased tickets will be valid. Local deviation might happen.
Confirmed dates:
February
27 - Bergen, Norway - USF Vertet *
March
1 - Trondheim, Norway - Verkstedhallen *
2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller *
3 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken *
4 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene *
5 - Hamar, Norway - Gregers *
6 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis
7 - TBA
8 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
9 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
10 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
12 - Brasov, Romania - Kruhnen Musik Hall
13 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC
15 - Thessaloniki (GR) - Principal Club Theater
16 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
18 - Bari, Italy - Demode Club
19 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
20 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
21 - Audincourt, France - Moloco
22 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
24 - Belfast, UK - Limelight
25 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
26 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
27 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
28 - London, UK - Islington Academy
30 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
April
1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof St. Pa
3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
4 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival *
* without Mortiis
Mayhem are:
Necrobutcher - Bass
Hellhammer - Drums
Attila - Vocals
Teloch - Guitar
Ghul - Guitar
(Photo - Stefan Raduta)