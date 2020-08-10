MAYHEM Reveal Rescheduled Dates For Northern Ritual Tour MMXXI With MORTIIS

Mayhem have announced the rescheduled dates for their Northern Ritual Tour MMXXI with Mortiis.

The band comments: "It is unfortunate yet neither surprising nor avoidable that the European tour that was to take place this fall will have to be postponed. These are uncertain times, to say the least, yet everyone is doing everything they can to get Mayhem back on the road. The 2020 tour is hereby moved to February/March of 2021, and we sincerely hope that this will be sufficient. Time will tell!"

Previously purchased tickets will be valid. Local deviation might happen.

Confirmed dates:

February

27 - Bergen, Norway - USF Vertet *

March

1 - Trondheim, Norway - Verkstedhallen *

2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller *

3 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken *

4 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene *

5 - Hamar, Norway - Gregers *

6 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

7 - TBA

8 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

9 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

10 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

12 - Brasov, Romania - Kruhnen Musik Hall

13 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC

15 - Thessaloniki (GR) - Principal Club Theater

16 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

18 - Bari, Italy - Demode Club

19 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

20 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

21 - Audincourt, France - Moloco

22 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

24 - Belfast, UK - Limelight

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

26 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

27 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

28 - London, UK - Islington Academy

30 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

April

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof St. Pa

3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

4 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival *

* without Mortiis

Mayhem are:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar

(Photo - Stefan Raduta)