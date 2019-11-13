MAYHEM's Daemon Album Unboxed; Video
November 13, 2019, an hour ago
True Norwegian black metal legends, Mayhem, have released an unboxing video for the physical edition of their sixth studio album, Daemon, out now via Century Media. Watch below:
Deamon will be available in the following formats, and can be ordered here.
- Limited Deluxe LP Boxset (various colors)
- Limited CD Mediabook in Slipcase
- Standard CD Jewelcase
- Limited Gatefold LP (various colors)
Daemon tracklisting:
"The Dying False King"
"Agenda Ignis"
"Bad Blood "
"Malum"
"Falsified And Hated"
"Aeon Daemonium"
"Worthless Abomination Destroyed"
"Daemon Spawn"
"Of Worms And Ruins"
"Invoke The Oath"
"Falsified And Hated" video:
"Of Worms And Ruins" lyric video:
“Worthless Abominations Destroyed”:
Tour dates:
November
13 - Génova, Switzerland - PTR
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest
19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM
20 - Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame
21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle
23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
Lineup:
Necrobutcher - Bass
Hellhammer - Drums
Attila - Vocals
Teloch - Guitar
Ghul - Guitar
(Photo - Ester Segarra)