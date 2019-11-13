MAYHEM's Daemon Album Unboxed; Video

True Norwegian black metal legends, Mayhem, have released an unboxing video for the physical edition of their sixth studio album, Daemon, out now via Century Media. Watch below:

Deamon will be available in the following formats, and can be ordered here.

- Limited Deluxe LP Boxset (various colors)

- Limited CD Mediabook in Slipcase

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Limited Gatefold LP (various colors)

Daemon tracklisting:

"The Dying False King"

"Agenda Ignis"

"Bad Blood "

"Malum"

"Falsified And Hated"

"Aeon Daemonium"

"Worthless Abomination Destroyed"

"Daemon Spawn"

"Of Worms And Ruins"

"Invoke The Oath"

"Falsified And Hated" video:

"Of Worms And Ruins" lyric video:

“Worthless Abominations Destroyed”:

Tour dates:

November

13 - Génova, Switzerland - PTR

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest

19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM

20 - Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame

21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle

23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

Lineup:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)