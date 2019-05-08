MAYHEM Sign Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records; New Album And Headline Tour Announced

Century Media Records has announced the worldwide signing of notorious Norwegian black metal forefathers, Mayhem.

Founded in 1984, Mayhem have released five studio albums as well as a number of demos, EPs and live albums since. Their debut full length, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (1994) is considered by many to be the most influential black metal album of all time. Having left behind the controversy surrounding their early years, Mayhem continued to push boundaries and can nowadays be considered one of the most innovative forces of extreme metal and sinister art, which applies to both their live shows and their recent studio recordings.

The band comments: "Once again Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35 year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future."

Mayhem’s sixth album will be released on October 25th. Soon after they will embark on a Europan headline tour with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost. Dates below.

October

31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

November

1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

5 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

6 - Rennes, France - L’etage

7 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

10 - Lyon, France - CCO

12 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest

19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM

21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connextion Complex

22 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

23 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

Mayhem are:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila Csihar - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar