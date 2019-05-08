MAYHEM Sign Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records; New Album And Headline Tour Announced
Century Media Records has announced the worldwide signing of notorious Norwegian black metal forefathers, Mayhem.
Founded in 1984, Mayhem have released five studio albums as well as a number of demos, EPs and live albums since. Their debut full length, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (1994) is considered by many to be the most influential black metal album of all time. Having left behind the controversy surrounding their early years, Mayhem continued to push boundaries and can nowadays be considered one of the most innovative forces of extreme metal and sinister art, which applies to both their live shows and their recent studio recordings.
The band comments: "Once again Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35 year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future."
Mayhem’s sixth album will be released on October 25th. Soon after they will embark on a Europan headline tour with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost. Dates below.
October
31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
November
1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel
5 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
6 - Rennes, France - L’etage
7 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
10 - Lyon, France - CCO
12 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest
19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM
21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connextion Complex
22 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
23 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
Mayhem are:
Necrobutcher - Bass
Hellhammer - Drums
Attila Csihar - Vocals
Teloch - Guitar
Ghul - Guitar