MAYHEM Singer’s GRAVETEMPLE To Release New Album In June

Imploding, abstracting, and distorting the concepts of ceremony, volume, and density since 2006, surrealist, esoteric, and experimental rock band Gravetemple (Oren Ambarchi, Stephen O'Malley and Attila Csihar) return with a new album, Impassable Fears, recorded at Orgone with Jamie Gomez and following the invocation described above in the Netherlands. The album shall be released on June 2nd via Svart Records.



On Impassable Fears, Gravetemple have refined and diversified their nuanced form of all-consuming, abstract death metal-inspired heaviness. The essence of their otherworldly vocal exhortations, the maelstrom of frenetic beats and heavy guitar sounds are ever-present, as is the sheer power of their delivery. Yet Impassable Fears is far from unrelenting; there's shifting dynamics, revealing an abundance of unexplored sonic detail, across all intersections, deftly balancing minimalist and maximalist sounds with finesse.



The spiritual, existential and metaphysical are also key concerns for Gravetemple to explore sonically. Vocalist Attila, who hails from Budapest, expands on these intentions: "The aim is to break boundaries and to find new horizons via the challenging of our own concepts of existence via the channels of musical trance. To me, it is like a contemporary way of Shamanism. The Shaman in our ancient Hungarian tradition is a person who can see both the material and spiritual worlds and himself or herself is the bridge or the channel between. The connection to our deepest inner self is very primal and, in a way, sometimes infantile. We humans have encoded instinct to survive which ends up in the 'Impassable fear' of Death. We challenge that primal fear by expecting whatever comes in our way on our musical journey. It's about accepting whatever that each moment brings… Gravetemple is very special because here we are seeking trance while playing and recording music together. Almost like a spiritual experience."



Gravetemple's latest incantation, Impassable Fears, is a recording of such manifestations, continuing chief concerns laid forth since their inception: ceremony, volume, density. First track to be revealed shortly. Cover art, by Denis Forkas Kostromitin.

Tracklisting:

“A Szarka (The Magpie)”

“Elavult Foldbolygo (World Out Of Date)”

“A Karma Karmai (Karmas Claws)”

“Domino”

“Athatolhatatlan Felemek (Impassable Fears)”

“Az Orok Vegtelen Uresseg (Eternal Endless Void)”