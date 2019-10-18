MAYHEM Streaming New Single "Falsified And Hated"

True Norwegian black metal legends, Mayhem, have released the third single off their upcoming sixth studio album, Daemon, out on October 25. "Falsified And Hated" can be heard below, with a video to follow shortly.

Deamon will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- Limited Deluxe LP Boxset (various colors)

- Limited CD Mediabook in Slipcase

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Limited Gatefold LP (various colors)

- Digital album

Daemon tracklisting:

"The Dying False King"

"Agenda Ignis"

"Bad Blood "

"Malum"

"Falsified And Hated"

"Aeon Daemonium"

"Worthless Abomination Destroyed"

"Daemon Spawn"

"Of Worms And Ruins"

"Invoke The Oath"

"Of Worms And Ruins" lyric video:

“Worthless Abominations Destroyed”:

However, as a special treat for fans, there will also be a Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box set available featuring alternate cover artwork and a few special bonus songs on a separate one-sided LP, as well as some extra items for die-hard fans.

Here are all the details of the Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box Set for Daemon, which comes in a noble box with linen optic and golden silk-screen print featuring the alternate artwork.

Tracklisting:

Gatefold LP (colored /w 12 page booklet):

"The Dying False King

"Agenda Ignis

"Bad Blood

"Malum

"Falsified and Hated

"Aeon Daemonium

"Worthless Abominations Destroyed

"Daemon Spawn

"Of Worms and Ruins

"Invoke the Oath

Bonus LP (in separate sleeve & with an etched D-side):

"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)

"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)

"Evil Dead" (Death Cover)*

"The Truth" (Death Strike Cover)*

"Disgusting Semla" (Morbid Cover)*

(*) only available within the Ltd. Deluxe LP Box Set

The Box Set also contains the following items:

- two red candles with exclusive Mayhem print

- a metallic sigil pin

- three noble art prints

- a 90 x 60 poster of the original cover artwork

The box is strictly limited to 2,500 copies worldwide, split into five different colors of 500 units each.

Beside the LP Box Set there will also be a Ltd. CD Mediabook in a noble slipcase featuring a similar alternate artwork, which also contains the two original bonus tracks.

Soon after the release of Daemon, Mayhem will embark on a European headline tour with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost. Dates below.

October

31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

November

1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

2 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

3 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

4 - London, UK – The Electric Ballroom

5 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

6 - Rennes, France - L’Etage

7 - Lyon, France - CCD

8 - Toulouse, France – Le Metronum

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Madrid

12 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

13 - Génova, Switzerland - PTR

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest

19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM

20 - Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame

21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle

23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

Lineup:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)