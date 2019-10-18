MAYHEM Streaming New Single "Falsified And Hated"
October 18, 2019, 37 minutes ago
True Norwegian black metal legends, Mayhem, have released the third single off their upcoming sixth studio album, Daemon, out on October 25. "Falsified And Hated" can be heard below, with a video to follow shortly.
Deamon will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.
- Limited Deluxe LP Boxset (various colors)
- Limited CD Mediabook in Slipcase
- Standard CD Jewelcase
- Limited Gatefold LP (various colors)
- Digital album
Daemon tracklisting:
"The Dying False King"
"Agenda Ignis"
"Bad Blood "
"Malum"
"Falsified And Hated"
"Aeon Daemonium"
"Worthless Abomination Destroyed"
"Daemon Spawn"
"Of Worms And Ruins"
"Invoke The Oath"
"Of Worms And Ruins" lyric video:
“Worthless Abominations Destroyed”:
However, as a special treat for fans, there will also be a Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box set available featuring alternate cover artwork and a few special bonus songs on a separate one-sided LP, as well as some extra items for die-hard fans.
Here are all the details of the Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Box Set for Daemon, which comes in a noble box with linen optic and golden silk-screen print featuring the alternate artwork.
Tracklisting:
Gatefold LP (colored /w 12 page booklet):
Bonus LP (in separate sleeve & with an etched D-side):
"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)
"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)
"Evil Dead" (Death Cover)*
"The Truth" (Death Strike Cover)*
"Disgusting Semla" (Morbid Cover)*
(*) only available within the Ltd. Deluxe LP Box Set
CD (in mini gatefold sleeve):
"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)
"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)
The Box Set also contains the following items:
- two red candles with exclusive Mayhem print
- a metallic sigil pin
- three noble art prints
- a 90 x 60 poster of the original cover artwork
The box is strictly limited to 2,500 copies worldwide, split into five different colors of 500 units each.
Beside the LP Box Set there will also be a Ltd. CD Mediabook in a noble slipcase featuring a similar alternate artwork, which also contains the two original bonus tracks.
Tracklisting:
"Everlasting Dying Flame" (Bonus Track)
"Black Glass Communion" (Bonus Track)
Soon after the release of Daemon, Mayhem will embark on a European headline tour with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost. Dates below.
October
31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
November
1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel
2 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
3 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
4 - London, UK – The Electric Ballroom
5 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
6 - Rennes, France - L’Etage
7 - Lyon, France - CCD
8 - Toulouse, France – Le Metronum
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
10 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Madrid
12 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali
13 - Génova, Switzerland - PTR
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest
19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM
20 - Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame
21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle
23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
Lineup:
Necrobutcher - Bass
Hellhammer - Drums
Attila - Vocals
Teloch - Guitar
Ghul - Guitar
(Photo - Ester Segarra)