MAYHEM To Embark On Second Leg Of Purgatorium Europæ Tour This Fall

Norwegian black metal icons Mayhem will embark on the second leg of their European live takeover this fall. The Purgatorium Europæ - Pars Duorum tour will commence September 29th in Berlin, Germany and ravage its way through twelve countries and nineteen cities, drawing to a close on October 27th in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Mayhem is commemorating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with a worldwide tour performing the monumental record in its entirety. The cornerstone record recently earned the #40 spot on Rolling Stone Magazine's 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time, the prestigious publication noting, "...Mysteriis... remains a singularly potent document, its expressions of alienation and nihilism lent an icy severity by Aarseth's lacerating guitar buzz, session vocalist Attila Csihar's arcane croak and presentation of Dead's lyrical gothic terror and the pummeling drums of Hellhammer (Jan Axel Blomberg)."

See the full list at this location.

Purgatorium Europæ - Pars Duorum dates:

September

29 - Colombia Theater - Berlin, Germany

30 - Reithalle - Dresden, Germany

October

2 - Wizeman - Stuttgart, Germany

3 - Orpheum - Graz, Austria

4 - Le Gueulard - Nilvange, France

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Hardrock Fest - Avelgem, Belgium

7 - Soulcrusher - Nijmegen, Netherlands

8 - MS Connection - Mannheim, Germany

9 - Le Grillen - Colmar, France

15 - Jas Rod - Marseille, France

17 - Orion Live Club - Rome, Italy

18 - Stuk - Maribor, Slovenia

19 - Randal - Bratislava, Slovakia

20 - Mega Club - Katowice, Poland

21 - Progesja - Warschau, Poland

22 - Melna Piektdiena - Riga, Lithuania

23 - Tapper - Tallinn, Estonia

27 - Brewhouse - Gothenburg, Sweden

Mayhem recently self-released De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive. Captured live in Norrköping, Sweden in 2015 during the band's headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival, the show marked Mayhem's first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full.

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production, and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The offering is available now on CD, LP, and DVD, as well as digitally. A second pressing of the vinyl edition will be released June 30th on various limited versions.

For CD orders, go to this location. For LP orders, visit this location. In Europe go here. For digital orders go here where you can also stream the record. The record is also available digitally via Amazon, Spotify, Apple, Deezer, and Tidal. For the full concert, video on demand, and download, visit Mayhem on Vimeo at this location.