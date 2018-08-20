MC50 - Supergroup Featuring MC5 Founding Guitarist WAYNE KRAMER, KIM THAYIL, DUG PINNICK Set To Launch Kick Out The Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour

Wayne Kramer, leader of Detroit's proto-punk/hard rock band MC5, announced 35 North American dates for Kick Out The Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour. Touring with the MC50 - which includes guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi), bassist Dug Pinnick (King's X), and frontman Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla) - Kramer will be celebrating the landmark anniversary of the MC5's incendiary debut album Kick Out The Jams and the release of his memoir The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities, published on August 14th by Da Capo Press.

The North American tour begins on September 5th, after several European summer festivals, and culminates with an October 27th concert back where it all began: in Detroit in 1968, where Kick Out The Jams was recorded live in front of a raucous home town audience at the Grande Ballroom on Halloween night. The final Detroit show will also be the grand re-opening of the soon-to-be-renovated Fillmore. On the MC50 tour, Kramer and the band will play the album Kick Out The Jams in its entirety followed by an encore of MC5 material that will change each night.

As Kramer explains: "This band will rip your head off. It's real, raw, sweaty, total energy rock and roll, like a bunch of 40-to-70-year-old punks on a meth power trip."

Kick Out The Jams is recognized as the galvanizing live document that introduced a major voice of late '60s counterculture and proved incomparably influential on metal, punk, stoner rock and almost every other form of loud, limitless, long-haired music to come. The recording took place just months after the band's appearance at Chicago's riotous 1968 Democratic National Convention - a pivotal moment in modern American politics.

Says Kramer of revisiting Kick Out The Jams: "Today, there is a corrupt regime in power, an endless war thousands of miles away, and uncontrollable violence wracking our country. It's becoming less and less clear if we're talking about 1968 or 2018. I'm now compelled to share this music I created with my brothers 50 years ago. My goal is that the audience leaves these concerts fueled by the positive and unifying power of rock music."

Tour dates:

September

5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

6 - St. Augustine, FL - Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

7 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

8 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

9 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

26 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

28 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

29 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

October

1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

5 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

15 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

17 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

20 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

24 - Chicago, IL - Metro Chicago

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore