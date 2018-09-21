MCC [MAGNA CARTA CARTEL] Featuring Former GHOST Members Debut "The Sun & The Rain" Single; Music Video Streaming

Swedish born nightmare-pop band MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] has unveiled an infectious new anthemic single today called “The Sun & The Rain". The trio has also announced a European tour in support of the single and latest EP, The Demon King.

Comprised of former members of world renowned rock band Ghost, MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] returns with the feelgood hit of the autumn, “The Sun & the Rain”. MCC, who returned to life in 2017, has explained their music as "soundtracks to movies not yet made". The bands new single keeps the atmosphere from their praised debut album Goodmorning Restrained (2009) and combines it with the instant hooks from their The Demon King EP (2017).

The band woke up in 2017 after a nine-year period of sleep when members were on the road with Ghost. MCC is, however, something completely different. A band with the ability to write large pop-hits with an everyday feeling.

The band will head out on their first European headline tour in September/October in support of the single.

MCC tour dates:

September

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Stora Salen

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

October

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

3 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

4 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

5 - Paris, France - Etoiles

6 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

7 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob