ME AND THAT MAN Featuring BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Splits With JOHN PORTER

In a new interview with uDiscover Music, Behemoth’s Nergal revealed he has split with British/Polish musician John Porter in their Me And That Man blues, folk side project.

Nergal said, “I'll try to be as diplomatic as I can. It wasn't the easiest collaboration in my life, which means that it was the most difficult collaboration in my life. (Laughs) I'm talking man to man, because there's been some man-female collaborations that were a bit harder. But (for a) man-to-man collaboration, it was very hard. So it just wouldn't work. Either one would kill one another sooner or later, so better to stay alive and separate."

As for what the next Me And That Man record might sound like, Nergal said: "I already have a concept that I don't wanna spoil here now — I'm not gonna tease — because it's still in my head, but I think it's pretty spectacular. So I think it's gonna be cool. I love the idea. I hope people will dig it. But it's gonna be a completely different form — it'll be totally different. And then I'm open for maybe the third record — if there's a third record — do something else again. And I try to be as flexible as I can — as long as I express myself the way I want. It's not like Behemoth, where we have this solid setup, and it is what it is, and everyone has its spot and place. With Me And That Man, I like it to be like a river; it just flows, and, 'Okay, let's take a curve,' 'Let's do this.'"