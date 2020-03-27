ME AND THAT MAN To Live Stream New Album Today; NERGAL & Guests Hosting Live Q&A

Nergal’s darkened blues project, Me And That Man, has just released their new album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1. In celebration, the album will be streamed in its entirety over on the Napalm Records YouTube Channel tonight at 8 PM, CET, with Nergal participating in the live chat and answering fans' questions. Fans can attend and take part here.

The album has drawn overwhelmingly positive critical acclaim over the past months, releasing a variety of captivating singles, accompanied by stand-out music videos. See media quotes and music videos below.

Three years after their initial debut, Me And That Man has returned with an offering that is indeed different from the first, but in no way less brilliant. The mysterious collective has surpassed themselves with their bewitching new collection - featuring ominous lyricism atop unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, outlaw country, and Americana-influenced anthems. The enthralling album visits a new spectrum of dark desert vibes and sees notable heavy music icons such as Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Ihsahn (Emperor), and Siver Høyem (Madrugada) join the pact with the devil. New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is a diverse, dynamic masterpiece that presents Nergal in a completely new light, providing a striking contrast to the heavier sounds of his acclaimed other band, Behemoth. Evil has truly never sounded so good.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is available in the following formats:

· CD Jewel Case

· CD Music Booklet

· LP Gatefold (Black)

· Deluxe Box

· Digital Album

Order New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 here.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 tracklisting:

"Run With The Devil" feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

"Coming Home" feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

"Burning Churches" feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

"By The River" feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

"Męstwo"

"Surrender" feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

"Deep Down South" feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

"Man Of The Cross" feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

"You Will Be Mine" feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

"How Come?" feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

"Confession" feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

“Confession” video:

"By The River" video:

"Męstwo" video:

"Surrender" video:

"Burning Churches" video:

"Run With The Devil" video: