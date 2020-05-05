MEAN MESSIAH Stream New Album Divine Technnology In Its Entirety

Hailing from the Czech Republic, extreme metal mavericks Mean Messiah are streaming the entirety of their second album, Divine Technology, via the YouTube clip below.

Divine Technology marks a natural step forward for Mean Messiah, and even before it was finished, it drew the attention of several labels that heard the unﬁnished and raw mixes. Now, Slovak Metal Army shall release Divine Technology on May 5th. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Interment Of Ashes / Hello Again!"

"Divine Technology"

"The Beast"

"Blood Of Sirens / The Call"

"Thorn"

"We Shout"

"Za Svetlem"

For further details, visit Mean Messiah on Facebook.