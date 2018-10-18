MEAN STREAK Featuring THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, Ex-AXIA Members Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

Swedish traditional heavy metal band, Mean Streak, featuring The Night Flight Orchestra and ex-Axia members, have signed a multi-album deal with European label ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Mean Streak is currently in the studio to record their fifth, yet-untitled studio album for a release in early 2019.

Bassist Peter Andersson states: "We are very happy that the collaboration with ROAR Records continues. This time with a newly signed multi-album deal and twelve new strong songs in the making. Together with ROAR we hope to take Mean Streak to the next level."

Lambros Kokkinos of ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records says: “Mean Streak is one of the greatest examples of the music we love and support! The band’s first album with our label entitled “Blind Faith” is an absolute Hard Rock gem and we are proud to announce that we have sealed the deal for the band’s upcoming albums as well! Exciting news are coming from the artist’s camp and we are by their side to promote and support them on their future works!”

Mean Streak is:

Peter Andersson - Bass and background Vocals (PAL, ex-Axia)

Andy LaGuerin - Lead Vocals and Guitars

Thomas “PLEC” Johansson - Guitars (Torchbearer, Unmoored)

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums and Background vocals (The Night Flight Orchestra, ex Axia)