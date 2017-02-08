MEAN STREAK Ink European Deal With Rock Of Angels Records For June Release Of Blind Faith Album

Swedish traditional heavy metal band, Mean Streak, recently signed a deal with Japanese label Marquee/Avalon, who will release the band’s new album, Blind Faith, on May 31st.

Mean Streak have now signed with European label Rock Of Angels Records. Blind Faith includes 11 tracks, to be released on CD and vinyl in Europe on June 2nd. The above mentioned Japanese release will include one bonus track.

Bassist Peter Andersson states: “This is exciting for us to work with Rock Of Angels Records, as our new album is coming in Europe as a vinyl version too! We are really looking forward to do our fourth album with Rock Of Angels Records in Europe. The album artwork is in progress right now and we can't wait to share it with the fans soon.”

The album is produced by Peter Andersson and Max Norman, mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Lynch Mob, Armored Saint, Lizzy Borden, Megadeth, Y&T) and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, Onslaught, Armageddon, Degradead, Dynazty) at The Panic Room Mastering.

Max Norman recently stated: “Just finished mixing Mean Streak new album - it really rocks! Thankfully all mixing completed and congratulations to the guys on a killer album!”

Mean Streak is:

Peter Andersson - Bass and background Vocals



Andy LaGuerin - Lead Vocals and Guitars



Thomas Johansson - Guitars



Jonas Källsbäck - Drums and Background vocals

(Photo - Joanna-photo)