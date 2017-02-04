MEAN STREAK Ink Japanese Deal With Marquee/Avalon; Blind Faith Album Due In May

Swedish traditional heavy metal band, Mean Streak, have signed a three album deal with Japanese label Marquee/Avalon. Mean Streak's first release through Marquee/Avalon is due to be released on May 31st. The new album, Blind Faith, will have at least 12 songs and it will include one Japan only bonus track.

Bassist Peter Andersson states: “This is exciting for us, as Japan is one of the most important markets. We are really looking forward to do our fourth album with Marquee/Avalon, the premier rock & metal label in Japan.”

The album is produced by Peter Andersson and Max Norman, mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Lynch Mob, Armored Saint, Lizzy Borden, Megadeth, Y&T) and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, Onslaught, Armageddon, Degradead, Dynazty) at The Panic Room Mastering.

Max Norman, stated: “Just finished mixing Mean Streak new album - it really rocks! Thankfully all mixing completed and congratulations to the guys on a killer album!”

Mean Streak is:

Peter Andersson - Bass and background Vocals

Andy LaGuerin - Lead Vocals and Guitars

Thomas Johansson - Guitars

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums and Background vocals

(Photo - Joanna-photo)