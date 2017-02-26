MEAN STREAK Ink US Deal With HighVolMusic For June Release Of Blind Faith Album

Swedish traditional heavy metal band Mean Streak has now also inked a deal with US label HighVolMusic for the album release of Blind Faith in The United States on June 16th.

Mean Streak recently signed with European label ROAR Rock Of Angels Records. Blind Faith includes 11 tracks, to be released on CD and vinyl in Europe on June 2nd. The Japanese release via Marquee/Avalon will include one exclusive bonus track, due out on May 31st.

Bassist Peter Andersson states: “Great times ahead with the album release of our new album Blind Faith in USA, Europe and Japan! We are really looking forward to do our fourth album with HighVolMusic in USA, ROAR Rock Of Angels Records in Europe and Marquee/Avalon in Japan. The album artwork is finished now and we will share it with our fans very soon.”

The album is produced by Peter Andersson and Max Norman, mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Lynch Mob, Armored Saint, Lizzy Borden, Megadeth, Y&T) and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, Onslaught, Armageddon, Degradead, Dynazty) at The Panic Room Mastering.

Max Norman recently stated: “Just finished mixing Mean Streak new album - it really rocks! Thankfully all mixing completed and congratulations to the guys on a killer album!”

Mean Streak is:

Peter Andersson - Bass and background Vocals

Andy LaGuerin - Lead Vocals and Guitars

Thomas Johansson - Guitars

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums and Background vocals

(Photo - Joanna-photo)