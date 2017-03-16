MEAN STREAK Reveal Blind Faith Album Artwork, Tracklisting

Swedish traditional heavy metal band, Mean Streak, have revealed the cover artwork and tracklisting for their recently announced fourth studio album, Blind Faith, produced by Peter Andersson and Max Norman, mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Armored Saint, Megadeth, Y&T) and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, Onslaught, Armageddon, Degradead, Dynazty).

The record is set to be released in Europe via ROAR Rock Of Angels Records on June 2rd, in Japan via Marquee/Avalon including one exclusive bonus track on May 31st and in North America via HighVolMusic on June 16th.

Blind Faith tracklisting:

“Blood Red Sky”

“Animal In Me”

“Retaliation Call”

“Settle The Score”

“Tear Down The Walls”

“Tears Of The Blind”

“Love Is A Killer”

“Come Undone”

“Fire At Will”

“Caught In The Crossfire”

“Gunnerside”

“Smile Of A Clown” (Japan Bonus Only)

Apart from the CD version, Blind Faith will be available on vinyl in Europe via ROAR Rock Of Angles Records on June 2rd.

Mean Streak is a Swedish metal band who manages the legacy of traditional heavy metal. The band was formed in 2008 by Peter Andersson. The general idea was (and still is) to write classic metal straight from the heart.

Mean Streak is:

Peter Andersson - Bass and background Vocals

Andy LaGuerin - Lead Vocals and Guitars

Thomas Johansson - Guitars

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums and Background vocals

