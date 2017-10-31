MEAT LOAF - 40th Anniversary Of Bat Out Of Hell Celebrated On InTheStudio; Audio

North American syndicated rock radio show, InTheStudio: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 40th anniversary of easily the most unconventional internationally top-selling album of all time (fourteen million US) with an exclusive interview as passionate, bombastic and hysterically funny as the Bat Out Of Hell album.

In October 1977, Dallas, Texas-born Marvin Lee Aday, aka Meat Loaf, quietly released his major-label debut after seesawing between acting in live theatre and singing in bands. Meat Loaf was perhaps the only choice to take on the music of theatrical songwriter Jim Steinman. With his hulking physique and voice to boot, Meat Loaf was a force of nature with a budding off-Broadway career and the Rocky Horror Picture Show movie to his credit, but Meat was unable to get a record deal.

Meat Loaf shares, with InTheStudio producer and host Redbeard, the thoughts of one record industry legend: “We got turned down by everybody, you know, four times, by every label I can think of. Clive Davis (president of Columbia Records at the time) said to me, ‘Do you guys listen to rock’n’roll?’, he said, ‘You’re like the Ethel Merman of Rock’n’Roll’.”



Today the Bat Out Of Hell album has sold in excess of 40 million records worldwide supported by such classic songs as “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad”, “You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth” and the 8-minute epic “Paradise By The Dashboard Lights”.

Tune in to the InTheStudio special here.