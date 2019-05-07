MEAT LOAF Falls Off Stage In Texas, Breaks Collarbone; Video

TMZ is reporting that rock legend Meat Loaf fell off a stage in Texas last Saturday during a Q&A at the 2019 Texas Frightmare Weekend horror convention in Dallas.

Says TMZ: "Meat was making his way across the stage Saturday when he suddenly lost his balance and started tumbling. You could see the shock and horror on his face, immediately. Meat Loaf tried to save himself, but eventually went down sideways and completely off the back of the stage, through a curtain. There are reports he tripped over a bunch of wires bundled on the stage. He was transported to a nearby hospital and kept overnight, where he was reportedly treated for a broken collarbone. According to eyewitness, Meat Loaf refused to hand the mic over before thanking his fans - and Frightmare staffers offered refunds for those who had paid for a photo op."