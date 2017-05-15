MEAT LOAF - Interview, On-Stage Video Footage Of Toronto Launch For Bat Out Of Hell Musical

On May 15th, Meat Loaf shut down Yonge Street in Toronto, ON from Shuter St. to Dundas Ave. at 7pm to officially launch his Bat Out Of Hell musical in North America with a free mini-concert. A pair of CityNews reports detail how it all went down:

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell will start its run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre on October 17th. Tickets go on sale on May 24th. Go to this location for ticket information.