MECHANICAL GOD CREATION Stream New Song "Warface"

Italian death metal masters Mechanical God Creation have revealed the first single from their upcoming album, The New Chapter. Listen to the song "Warface" below.



Says the band: “We can finally share a track called 'Warface' from the new album that will be out in March. This is an epic song of extreme violence, we hope your ears will appreciate it.”

The New Chapter is set to be released via The Goatmancer Records on March 29th. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"The New Chapter"

"I Am The Godless Man"

"Till The Sun Is No Longer Black"

"Walking Dead"

"Before The Dawn"

"Overlord"

"What Remains"

"Black Faith"

"Dark Echoes"

"Bow To Death"

"Warface"

"Red Blood On White Snow"

For further details, visit the official Mechanical God Creation Facebook page.