MEDICO PESTE Reveal New Album Details; Single Streaming

Polish black metal formation Medico Peste will be releasing ב :The Black Bile on March 20 via Season of Mist Underground Activists, making it the band's debut to the label. The album artwork, tracklist, and details can be found below. In conjunction with the album announcement, the band have shared the first single, "God Knows Why," along with an official music video. Find preorders at Season Of Mist.

Artwork by Inside Flesh:

Tracklisting:

“God Knows Why”

“All Too Human”

“Numinous Catastrophy”

“Were Saviours Believers?”

“Skin”

“Holy Opium”

“The Black Bile”

“God Knows Why” video: