MEDICO PESTE Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist announces the signing of Polish black metal formation Medico Peste to the Underground Activists sub-label. The band have completed the work on their new full length, The Black Bile, which will be released towards the end of 2019 / early 2020. More details coming soon.

Medico Peste comment: "More than seven years have passed since the release of א: Tremendum et Fascinatio. We can announce the completion of the long awaited successor - The Black Bile. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered at No Solace studio and consists of seven tracks of schizophrenic black metal. The visual nightmare illustrating the music was created by Inside Flesh."

Rather than following the usual approach to the main themes of black metal, Medico Peste choose to explore a different look at death, religion, and the devil by viewing them from the eyes and mind of a tormented, neurotic subject and his schizophrenic visions. It is the topics like madness, religion, and nihilism that form the core part of the band’s lyrics, accompanied by music which emanates psychopathic rage, intertwined with a wide range of non-metal influences like post-punk, avant-garde, and cabaret music.

Recording lineup:

Lazarus - vocals, guitars

The Fall - bass, guitars

Nefar - guitars

Desolator - drums

Live lineup:

Lazarus - vocals

Nefar - guitars

EVT - guitars

The Fall - bass

Desolator - drums