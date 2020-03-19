MEDICO PESTE Streaming New Album Ahead Of Official Release

Polish black metal formation, Medico Peste, will be releasing their new album, ב :The Black Bile, tomorrow, Friday, March 20 via Season of Mist Underground Activists, making it the band's debut to the label. An advanced album stream can be found below.

Find pre-orders options at Season Of Mist.

Artwork by Inside Flesh.

Tracklisting:

“God Knows Why”

“All Too Human”

“Numinous Catastrophy”

“Were Saviours Believers?”

“Skin”

“Holy Opium”

“The Black Bile”

Album stream:

“God Knows Why” video: