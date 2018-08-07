Meet GENE SIMMONS In His Suite On KISS Kruise VIII: Master Class 2018 Details Announced

The KISS Kruise VIII will sail out of Miami, FL to Key West and Nassau, aboard the Norwegian Jade from October 31st to November 5th, 2018. A 2018 Gene Simmons RockStar Experience has been announced and will include the following:

The Bass Signing / Meet & Greet

- Choice of Gene Simmons Bass, signed & personalized by Gene Simmons

- Bass Certificate of authenticity signed by Gene Simmons

- Hard Shell Gene Simmons fitted bass case signed by Gene Simmons

- Private Backstage Meet & Greet with Gene Simmons with up to four guests (total of 5 people)

- Photos and video are allowed with your own cameras

- Up to 5 other items (TOTAL - NOT PER PERSON!) of memorabilia autographed by Gene Simmons (no other instruments or pickguards)

*Please note: "While meeting and chatting with Gene, you can ask Gene…ANYTHING!! You will find that Gene Simmons is very down to earth, funny and knowledgeable on most any subject."



In the Gene Simmons Master Class:

- You will learn to play bass from Gene Simmons

- You will write a song with Gene Simmons

- You will be joining Gene Simmons in an intimate private setting on stage as you & your classmates become Rock Stars!

"Don’t know how to play a note? No worries…the Demon will show you how. Master Class can NOT be purchased separately."

Of course, the current lineup of KISS - Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer - will be performing on the Kruise. The first additions to the boat have been announced, they are: original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, and former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick with his brother Bob Kulick.

Join the pre-sale for your chance to book before the event goes on sale to the public. Registering for the pre-sale is like virtually saying "I've got to be on this ship!" Those who register will be emailed an Earliest Booking Time by end of day on February 21st. Learn more about how booking times are determined.

Note that being a part of the pre-sale does not guarantee cabins will be left for purchase when it’s your time to book. Organizers hope to accommodate everyone that wants to join this experience. In the case of a sell out, a waiting list will be created for those still interested in booking upon any cabin cancellations.