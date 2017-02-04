MEGADETH – A Room Full Of Guitars In San Jose; Tour Video Streaming

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted a new tour video from San Jose, CA. Loureiro takes you through the San Jose Theater before their show on September 29th, 2016. When Loureiro finds the “Jam Room”, he sees it filled with numerous Dean Guitars with the Dystopia artwork featured. Kiko said about the guitars, “I wish I had this collection at home.”

Loureiro recently posted more footage from the road, this installment featuring behind-the-scenes footage of their September 27th, 2016 show at WaMu Theater in Seattle, Washington. It also features a photo shoot of the band with a fan’s tailored-made Megadeth Jeep!