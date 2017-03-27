MEGADETH - À Tout le Monde Ale Wins Gold Medal
March 27, 2017, 2 hours ago
Megadeth's Belgian Style Saison Ale, À Tout le Monde, has won its first Gold Medal, scoring the highest points in its category. 93 points, qualifying it as "Exceptional", by Beverage Testing Institute based out of Chicago. Congrats to Brewmaster Jerry Vietz and the ultimate collaborator Dave Mustaine. Find À Tout le Monde near you by clicking here.
Megadeth are now offering exclusive bundles for their A Tout Le Monde beer glasses via the band’s official store. Head to this location to view your options.
In live news, Megadeth will be hitting the road with The Scorpions on the North American Crazy World Tour this fall; confirmed show dates are as listed:
September
14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater
26 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center
29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome
October
3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
7 - Los Angeles - The Forum On Sale 3/24
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena
11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at The Music Factory
14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena