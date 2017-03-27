MEGADETH - À Tout le Monde Ale Wins Gold Medal

Megadeth's Belgian Style Saison Ale, À Tout le Monde, has won its first Gold Medal, scoring the highest points in its category. 93 points, qualifying it as "Exceptional", by Beverage Testing Institute based out of Chicago. Congrats to Brewmaster Jerry Vietz and the ultimate collaborator Dave Mustaine. Find À Tout le Monde near you by clicking here.

Megadeth are now offering exclusive bundles for their A Tout Le Monde beer glasses via the band’s official store. Head to this location to view your options.

In live news, Megadeth will be hitting the road with The Scorpions on the North American Crazy World Tour this fall; confirmed show dates are as listed:

September

14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater

26 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

October

3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Los Angeles - The Forum On Sale 3/24

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena

11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at The Music Factory

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena