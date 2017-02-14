MEGADETH - A Tout Le Monde Beer Glasses Now Available In Exclusive Bundles

Megadeth are now offering exclusive bundles for their A Tout Le Monde beer glasses via the band’s official store. Head to this location to view your options.

On Sunday, February 12th, Megadeth won the 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track off their latest album, Dystopia. This was the band’s 12th Grammy nomination. Check out a pre-ceremony red carpet interview, courtesy of the Recording Academy.

After being announced as the winner of the “Best Metal Performance” category, as Megadeth walked from their seats to the stage to accept the award, the house band played Metallica's "Master Of Puppets", as evidenced in the video below - oops!