MEGADETH, ALICE COOPER, HUNTRESS Members Cover IRON MAIDEN’s “The Number Of The Beast”; Video

Megadeth’s David Ellefson, guitarist Tony MacAlpine, Huntress vocalist Jill Janus, and Alice Cooper guitarist and drummer Nita Strauss and Glen Sobel performed a cover version of Iron Maiden’s “The Number Of The Beast” at the 42nd weekly Soundcheck Live on January 18th at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles, CA. Check out the video below and photos at California Rock News.

Soundcheck Live is a weekly live music night that brings together the industry's top musicians alongside emerging talent to create a vibrant social experience driven by the artists.

Over the last year, Lucky Strike Live has gone through profound changes in becoming a live music and entertainment venue. The venue is known for the 2016 launch of a weekly Wednesday night series, Soundcheck Live where the night is formatted into three riveting acts including Meet The Cast, Guest Curated and ending with an "All Together Now" jam session, completely unrehearsed. The intimate music stage has had special guest performances by the likes of Gene Simmons, Johnny Depp, Sebastian Bach, Linda Perry, Phil X of Bon Kovi, Gilby Clarke, Robbie Krieger of The Doors and Jackson Browne.