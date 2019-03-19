MEGADETH - Alternate Picking Madness With Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO; Video

March 19, 2019

MEGADETH - Alternate Picking Madness With Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO; Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has released the video below, stating: "Alternate picking madness. I had to sit down for at least 2 hours for a deliberate practice to be able to play that part. There are still some things to correct... 170 bpm alternate picking madness."

Loureiro recently released the final part of a video series highlighting the Kiko Loureiro Trio's European Tour 2019. Watch three segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3



