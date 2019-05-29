MEGADETH Announce Reissues Of United Abomination, Endgame, TH1RT3EN Albums, To Be Released In July

Thrash metal pioneers, Megadeth, burst onto the scene in 1983, virtually inventing a genre and have earned their spot as one of metal’s most influential and respected acts of all time. Over the course of their illustrious 36-year career, the band has sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, notched 6 consecutive platinum efforts, 7 top-ten albums, and has earned numerous accolades including 12 Grammy nominations and a 2017 Grammy Award in the “Best Metal Performance” category for the title track “Dystopia”.

With sheer determination and a relentless recording and touring schedule, Megadeth has worked their way up from headlining clubs to headlining arenas, festival and stadiums, cementing a legacy that continues to grow and spread throughout the world.

Megadeth’s 11th studio album, entitled United Abominations, was first released on May 15, 2007. Debuting at #8 on the Billboard chart, it was their highest debut since 1994’s Youthanasia. The album was voted #1 metal album of the year by several publications and was hailed by critics and fans alike as one of the finest of the band’s career and was revered as their best in a decade.

The new reissue has been fully remastered by producer Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon, Machine Head and Trivium) and includes rare bonus track “Out On The Tiles” on the CD version - a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic. The record will also be on vinyl for the first time in over 12 years and again on CD for the first time in 3 years.

Tracklisting:

"Sleepwalker"

"Washington Is Next!"

"Never Walk Alone… A Call To Arms"

"United Abominations"

"Gears Of War"

"Blessed Are The Dead"

"Play For Blood"

"Á Tout le Monde (Set Me Free)" (featuring Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil)

"Amerikhastan"

"You’re Dead"

"Burnt Ice"

CD bonus track:

"Out On The Tiles"

Endgame is the 12th studio album from these thrash metal legends and was originally released on September 15, 2009. Following on from the trends and acclaim of its predecessor it earned several awards and praise from critics and fans alike - some calling it “their finest hour” and “an incredibly powerful album”.

The new reissue has been fully remastered by producer Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon, Machine Head and Trivium) and includes rare bonus track “Washington Is Next!" (Live) on the CD version. The record will be available on vinyl for the first time in over 10 years and again on CD for the first time in 3 years.

Tracklisting:

"Dialectic Chaos"

"This Day We Fight!"

"44 Minutes"

"1,320’"

"Bite The Hand"

"Bodies"

"Endgame"

"The Hardest Part Of Letting Go… Sealed With A Kiss"

"Head Crusher"

"How The Story Ends"

"The Right To Go Insane"

CD bouns track:

"Washington Is Next" (live)

Taking its title from its number in their catalogue, TH1RT3EN was another instant classic in the Megadeth oeuvre upon its release on November 1, 2011. Darker, heavier and more immediate than its predecessor, the album has become a firm fan favorite and has only further cemented Megadeth in the halls of heavy metal history as one of the greats.

This new reissue includes rare bonus track “Public Enemy No.1" (Live) on the CD version. The record will be available on vinyl for the first time in over 8 years and again on CD for the first time in 3 years.

Tracklisting:

"Sudden Death"

"Public Enemy No.1"

"Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)"

"We The People"

"Guns, Drugs & Money"

"Never Dead"

"New World Order"

"Fast Lane"

"Black Swan"

"Wrecker"

"Millennium Of The Blind"

"Deadly Nightshade"

"13"

CD bonus track:

"Public Enemy No.1" (live)