MEGADETH - Another Inside Look At The Making Of Death By Design Graphic Novel; Video

Megadeth's new graphic novel, Death By Design, is available now. In this new video, Dave Mustaine talks "The Conjuring" with an inside look at the making of Death By Design.

You can purchase the 350-page graphic novel now at megadethshop.com, shop.heavymetal.com, and fye.com.

Megadeth bassist David Ellfson recently guested on Barstool Rockers and during the interview he offered an update on frontman Dave Mustaine's battle with throat cancer.

Ellefson: "Dave is doing well. It's obviously a bit of a physically taxing journey to go through the treatments, but like he said in his announcement, it's something that needs to be met head first and head-on, so he's doing that now. And I think having the Megadeth album in front of us to be working on is actually good for Dave. He's a creative guy. Creativity strikes us all at different times, and I think when you go through this type of season in your life, I think for all of us in the band and for Dave, it's cool that we also have a new creative endeavor with the new Megadeth album to be working on it. It's kind of something to always be looking forward to."

Check out the complete interview below.

Megadeth will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour, with supporting band Bad Wolves. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.

Check megadeth.com/tour for details.

Tour dates:

January

20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena

22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet

23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live

28 - Paris, FR - Zenith

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar

14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena