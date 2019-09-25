MEGADETH - Another Inside Look At The Making Of Death By Design Graphic Novel; Video
September 25, 2019, 2 hours ago
Megadeth's new graphic novel, Death By Design, is available now. In this new video, Dave Mustaine talks "The Conjuring" with an inside look at the making of Death By Design.
You can purchase the 350-page graphic novel now at megadethshop.com, shop.heavymetal.com, and fye.com.
Megadeth bassist David Ellfson recently guested on Barstool Rockers and during the interview he offered an update on frontman Dave Mustaine's battle with throat cancer.
Ellefson: "Dave is doing well. It's obviously a bit of a physically taxing journey to go through the treatments, but like he said in his announcement, it's something that needs to be met head first and head-on, so he's doing that now. And I think having the Megadeth album in front of us to be working on is actually good for Dave. He's a creative guy. Creativity strikes us all at different times, and I think when you go through this type of season in your life, I think for all of us in the band and for Dave, it's cool that we also have a new creative endeavor with the new Megadeth album to be working on it. It's kind of something to always be looking forward to."
Check out the complete interview below.
Megadeth will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour, with supporting band Bad Wolves. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.
Check megadeth.com/tour for details.
Tour dates:
January
20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena
22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet
23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live
28 - Paris, FR - Zenith
30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
February
3 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar
14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena