MEGADETH, ANTHRAX Bassists To Guest On Superunknown Podcast

Bassists Frank Bello (Anthrax) and David Ellefson (Megadeth) are set to guest on this week's episode of Superunknown, "a podcast series about the music you don’t know by the people you do", hosted by Dana Distortion.

"You’ve asked, we listened. Superunknown Podcast is going remote. In these hard times we’ve got to keep the positivity going, and we thought you could use a distraction. We are super proud to host our special guests for Episode 3: David Ellefson of Megadeth and Frank Bello of Anthrax!!

"In this ‘double bassists’ episode, Frank and David will talk about their joint project, Altitudes & Attitude, working together while living apart, and of course, being the bass players of two of the most important metal bands of our time. If you have questions for David and Frank, please comment below for a chance to join us live on the show and ask them directly!"

