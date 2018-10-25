MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON And Ellefson Coffee Co. Featured On Nationally Syndicated Network TV Show The List

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, and his premium coffee label Ellefson Coffee Co, was featured in a segment Tuesday on The List TV, a nationally syndicated daily TV program, featuring “Unique lists and topical information,” airing on 47 broadcast networks across the US.

The segment featured Ellefson discussing the ins and outs of the coffee business, and his long history with the caffeinated. You can view the clip below:

Ellefson Coffee Co launched in 2016, with their original flagship Brazilian blend Roast In Peace, and has gone on to become one of the World's foremost Rock N' Roll coffee brands, now boasting a line of offerings including Kenya Thrash, Rock N’ Rose, and Urban Legend, and their line of artist signature roast coffees, Skid Row – Slave To The Grind, an arabica dark roast, Autograph – Get Off Your Ass, a medium Italian roast, and a collaboration with Queensryche’s Michael Wilton, who rebooted his French Roast Whip’s Pacific Blend.

Ellefson Coffee Co. and is available both online, and at retailers across the US and Europe. For more information, to find a retailer near you, or to order from Ellefson Coffee Co, visit EllefsonCoffeeCo.com.