MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON And EMP Label Group Offering Limited Sponsored Submissions

"Sponsored Submissions are back," proclaim the fine folk at EMP Label Group. "We did this last year, and had such a huge response we decided to do it again."

"For a nominal submission fee, get your music reviewed, and a 20 minute phone consultation with EMP Label Group / Combat Records A&R staff David Ellefson (of Megadeth) and Thöm Häzäert. Find out about exclusive artist services available to select artists."

"Accepted submissions are subject to scheduling availability. First come first serve. Last year we literally sold out of slots in a few days." For more information email combatrecs@gmail.com