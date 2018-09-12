MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Announces East Coast Basstory Dates With Special Guests BUMBLEFOOT And DEAD BY WEDNESDAY

Grammy award winning Megadeth bassist, author, entrepreneur, and metal icon David Ellefson has announced a string of East Coast dates for his Basstory tour, with special guest Bumblefoot (ex-Guns N’ Roses, Sons Of Apollo) and opener Dead By Wednesday. These are in addition to already announced dates in Europe, the Pacific Northwest, Texas, and a special run of Midwest dates with support from Combat Records artists Green Death and Wrath.

Dubbed Basstory: An Intimate Evening Of Riffs And Repartee With David Ellefson, the show combines solo bass performance with David’s celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of rock n' roll.

Basstory will also include special VIP meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Says Ellefson, “I have always done clinics, and a few years ago did an amazing spoken word tour in Australia to support my book My Life With ‘Deth, and have always welcomed the opportunity to be able to meet and connect with fans on a more intimate level. These important parts of my professional life converged to create Basstory. Not only will fans get to hear some of their favorite bass riffs, but the stories behind them. It’s not often I get to get into small, intimate Rock clubs, the way this all started, and I’m excited for fans to get to experience this show.”

Tickets and limited VIPs are available for purchase at davidellefsonbasstory.com.

Basstory US dates:

September

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

21 - Spokane Valley, WA - The Roadhouse

22 - Fife, WA - Louie G's

28 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

29 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

October

3 - Bradley, IL - The Looney Bin (with Green Death)

4 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House (with Green Death, Wrath)

5 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20 Outhouse(with Green Death, Wrath)

6 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center (with Green Death, Wrath)

7 - Mankato, MN - What’s Up Lounge (with Green Death, Wrath, Kublai Khan)

Newly added:

November

16 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

18 - Holyoke, MA - Waterfront Tavern (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

20 - NYC - The Iridium (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

21 - Albany, NY - Chrome (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

25 - Waterbury, CT - Shamrock Pub (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

Basstory is being exclusively booked by Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert’s new booking agency, ETA - Ellefson Touring Agency.