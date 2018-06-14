MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Announces First Dates For His Basstory Tour

Grammy award winning Megadeth bassist, author, entrepreneur, and metal icon David Ellefson has announced the first dates for his Basstory tour, a series of limited and exclusive "Storytellers" dates, starting September 21st in Portland, OR.

Dubbed Basstory: An Intimate Evening Of Riffs And Repartee With David Ellefson, the show combines solo bass performance with David’s celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of rock n' roll. Basstory will also include special VIP meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Says Ellefson, “I have always done clinics, and a few years ago did an amazing spoken word tour in Australia to support my book My Life With ‘Deth, and have always welcomed the opportunity to be able to meet and connect with fans on a more intimate level. These important parts of my professional life converged to create Basstory. Not only will fans get to hear some of their favourite bass riffs, but the stories behind them. It’s not often I get to get into small, intimate rock clubs, the way this all started, and I’m excited for fans to get to experience this show.”

Tickets and limited VIPS are available for purchase at davidellefsonbasstory.com.

Dates:

September

21 - Portland, OR - Dante's

22 - Spokane Valley, WA - The Roadhouse

23 - Fife, WA - Louie G's

28 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

29 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

Basstory is also the launching pad for Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert, to announce the formation of their new booking agency, ETA - Ellefson Touring Agency, with veteran agent Keith Rowley personally booking the trek.

Says Hazaert, “In our management and label endeavours, one of the hardest things to find is a good agent, especially for the more developing artists. So we found a few great agents ourselves, and have started to build a boutique agency to handle not only some of our internal Ellefson/EMP/Combat artists and tours, but a small roster of outside artists. Every day, Myself and David challenge ourselves to find new, underserved niches in the music business, and this one has definitely been a long time coming.”