MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Discusses Ellefson Coffee Co. Store - “I Wanted To Have Something That Would Honour My Family’s Memory Here In Jackson”; Video

Iowa radio station Rock 108 caught up with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson at the Ellefson Coffee Co. brick and mortar store in David’s hometown of Jackson, MN. The Grand Opening of the store was held from April 7th - 9th. Watch the interview below:

The Grand Opening event was streamed live, with video available for streaming below:

On display at the store is the “Museum Of Deth” featuring permanently displayed artifacts and memorabilia from Ellefson’s personal collection, including highlights such as David’s Jackson High marching band uniform, as well as memorabilia from other artists including Machine Head, Max Cavalera, Coal Chamber, and fellow 2017 Grammy nominees Korn.

In addition to serving a variety of custom blends of Ellefson Coffee Co brands, including Roast In Peace, She Wolf, Kenya Thrash, and Urban Legend,, ECC also serves as a retail outlet for Ellefson Coffee products and memorabilia, as well as a satellite retail outlet for titles and merchandise from Ellefson’s EMP Label Group. Additionally, the store will also act as an official retailer for Jackson Guitars and SIT Strings, as well as select items from Puck Hcky, Dean Guitars, and more.