MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Discusses Upcoming Basstory Tour Dates - "It Is Meant To Be An Intimate, Personal, Fun, And Interactive Night"

Grammy award winning Megadeth bassist, author, entrepreneur, and metal icon David Ellefson recently announced more dates for his Basstory tour, a series of limited and exclusive "Storytellers" dates, starting September 20th in Portland, OR.

Ellefson spoke to Metal-Rules.com.

"The concept started as a spoken word session and is now a hybrid of a clinic and a spoken word," says Ellefson. "One of the things that makes me feel uncomfortable in clinics is people watching me play the same songs I play live in concert [laughing]. I’m a communicator by nature whether it is with music, lyrics, or us having this conversation. Basstory was a way to be more intimate and tell stories about my life as a musician, as a bassist, and share the history of the riffs that I played on. We will do a Q&A and there might be a jam session with audience members. It is meant to be an intimate, personal, fun, and interactive night. The ones we are doing here in America will be a couple of hours long. There are bands on some of the bills, so it will be a night to get out and enjoy yourself. In some cases, those bands will jam with me as my backing band."

Read more at Metal-Rules.com.

Dubbed Basstory: An Intimate Evening Of Riffs And Repartee With David Ellefson, the show combines solo bass performance with David’s celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of rock n' roll.

Four new dates have been added with support from Combat Records artists Green Death, and Chicago classic thrashers Wrath.

Basstory will also include special VIP meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Says Ellefson, “I have always done clinics, and a few years ago did an amazing spoken word tour in Australia to support my book My Life With ‘Deth, and have always welcomed the opportunity to be able to meet and connect with fans on a more intimate level. These important parts of my professional life converged to create Basstory. Not only will fans get to hear some of their favourite bass riffs, but the stories behind them. It’s not often I get to get into small, intimate rock clubs, the way this all started, and I’m excited for fans to get to experience this show.”

Tickets and limited VIPS are available for purchase at davidellefsonbasstory.com.

Dates:

September

20 - Portland, OR - Dante's

21 - Spokane Valley, WA - The Roadhouse

22 - Fife, WA - Louie G's

28 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

29 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

October

4 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House*

5 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20 Outhouse*

6 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center*

7 - Mankato, MN - What’s Up Lounge*

* with Green Death and Wrath

Basstory is also the launching pad for Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert, to announce the formation of their new booking agency, ETA - Ellefson Touring Agency, with veteran agent Keith Rowley personally booking the trek.