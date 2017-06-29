MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Dressed Up As GHOST’s A Nameless Ghoul For Halloween - “I Sat Out In My Driveway And Scared People”; Little Punk People Video Interview Streaming

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People talked to Megadeth founding member David Ellefson backstage at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday night (June 27th) about the early years in the band and their struggles. David also talked about his vision of heaven, aliens, and going in to start recording their next album at the end of this year.

He also told Elliott which band he thinks should make the "Big 5" in his opinion, as well as naming off some of his favorite heavy metal albums. And when he was asked what bands he likes to listen to when he wants to mellow out, he mentioned that he likes Ghost and that he bought their mask at a show and wore it on Halloween.

Watch below:

Megadeth perform tonight, June 29th, at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD. Find the band’s live schedule here.