MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast (episode #225), featuring Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson. David took time out of his busy schedule to discuss Megadeth's current Dystopia tour, as well as what is next for the band. He also discusses the many other endeavors he's involved in outside of Megadeth. Tune in at this location.

Ellefson will return to his hometown of Jackson, MN, Saturday, November 18th for a special end of the year / birthday celebration at Kat’s Hog Heaven, the newest Ellefson Coffee Co retail location. Located at 608 2nd St, Kat’s is the pride of Jackson, serving a full BBQ dining menu, and now serving, and a retail outlet for Ellefson Coffee Co. coffee and merchandise. Additionally, Kat’s will be displaying various memorabilia from Ellefson’s Museum Of Deth, featuring memorabilia from Ellefson’s life and career.

Also appearing will be legendary rocker Ron Keel, who with his Ron Keel Band has signed a deal with EMP Outlaw, the new Southern Rock / Outlaw Country imprint of Ellefson’s EMP Label Group. Keel will be performing, and taking part in a special meet and greet with Ellefson.

The event will also mark the release of ECC’s Jackson House Blend, a conservatively priced, entry level addition to the ECC coffee lineup.

Says Ellefson, “I am so excited to return to Jackson and welcome our newest ECC retailer Kat’s Hog Heaven, and unveil the Jackson House Blend! Since we started ECC we have scoured the World to find a reasonably priced coffee that will adhere to the high quality standards we have set for ECC, and we are sure we have hit the jackpot with the Jackson House Blend. I am also extremely excited to welcome my old friend Ron Keel to Jackson, and showcase the latest addition to the EMP Family!”

ECC’s Thom Hazaert adds, “The last time we went to Jackson, it was an absolute blast. We’re so stoked to go back and introduce our new blend that pays homage to David’s hometown, and the great people of Minnesota! And this time we’re dragging Ron Keel along for the ride! We’ll also have tons of giveaways and surprises, so definitely get down and see us at Kat’s! (And try some of Donnie’s amazing BBQ.)”