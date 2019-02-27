MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON, Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Jam With Boston Students; Video

It’s not every day that kids get to jam with two of rock and heavy metal’s biggest artists. But for those in the after school music program at Boston’s West End House Boys & Girls Club, that’s exactly what they did.

On a recent visit to Boston, Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal spent a full evening talking with kids about their lives in the music business and sharing their hard earned wisdom. A few lucky young people beamed as they strutted around with Bumblefoot’s double necked guitar around their necks. But the hands-down thrill of the evening for all in the room was a rocking jam session. Check out the video below.

The Grammy Music Education Coalition is a non-profit collective dedicated to building universal music education participation in elementary and secondary schools nationwide. More information here.