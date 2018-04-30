MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Gearing Up For Release Of More Life With Deth Memoir; Cover Artwork Revealed

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has checked in with the following update:

"As so many people have asked, I am so excited to say that this is finally coming soon!!! More Life With Deth, the follow-up to my memoir My Life With Deth! Co-written by Thöm Häzäert, with contributions from Alice Cooper, Brian Head Welch, Dirk Verbeuren, and many more of my friends. More Life With Deth tells the rest of the story, and picks up right where the My Life With Deth left off. We will be offering a special extremely limited signed pre-order soon, with both English and Spanish versions! More details coming this week."

Cover art and photo by Melody Myers

Megadeth recently wrapped up rehearsals in Los Angeles for their upcoming tour of Mexico and Europe, which kicked off on April 29th at the Fronterizo Fest at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

